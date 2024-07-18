Papua New Guinea Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.pngfootball.com.pg
Address
National Capital District,
P.O. Box 371,
PORT MORESBY
Papua New Guinea
Contact
Phone: +675/430 6390
Email:generalsecretary@pngfootball.com.pg
Fax: +675/475 1399
Organisation
President
John KAPI NATTO
Vice President
Francis ANK
Justin HELELE
Morea VAVINE
Siegfried BESCHEL
General Secretary
Gordon MANUB
Treasurer
Elizabeth WAKI
Media And Communication Manager
Henry MORABANG
Leo JAKANDUO
National Coach Men
Felipe VEGA-ARANGO
National Coach Women
Eric KOMENG
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Siegfried BESCHEL
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Jimmy WARAI
Referee Coordinator
Jimmy WARAI
Updates from the Papua New Guinea Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
President
Historic FIFA World Cup 26™ qualifying will inspire Oceania, says FIFA President
18 Jul 2024