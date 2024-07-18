FIFA.com

Papua New Guinea Football Association

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.pngfootball.com.pg

Address

National Capital District,

P.O. Box 371,

PORT MORESBY

Papua New Guinea

Phone: +675/430 6390

Email:generalsecretary@pngfootball.com.pg

Fax: +675/475 1399

Organisation

President

John KAPI NATTO

Vice President

Francis ANK

Justin HELELE

Morea VAVINE

Siegfried BESCHEL

General Secretary

Gordon MANUB

Treasurer

Elizabeth WAKI

Media And Communication Manager

Henry MORABANG

Leo JAKANDUO

National Coach Men

Felipe VEGA-ARANGO

National Coach Women

Eric KOMENG

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Siegfried BESCHEL

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Jimmy WARAI

Referee Coordinator

Jimmy WARAI

