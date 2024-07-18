FIFA.com

Cook Islands Football Association

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.cookislandsfootball.com

Address

Matavera Main Road,

P.O. Box 29,

AVARUA, RAROTONGA

Cook Islands

Contact

Phone: +682/28 980

Email:cifa@cisoccer.org.ck

Fax: +682/28 981

Organisation

President

Grover HARMON

Vice President

Junior ENOKA

Moeroa TAMANGARO

General Secretary

Allen PARKER

Treasurer

Teina SAVAGE

Media And Communication Manager

George ELLIS

Technical Director

Matt CAMPBELL

National Coach Men

Tuka TISAM

Referee Coordinator

Rakesh VARMAN

