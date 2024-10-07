FIFA.com

Football Federation American Samoa

Football Federation American Samoa
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.ffas.as

Address

Pago Park,

P.O. Box 982413,

96799 PAGO PAGO

American Samoa

Contact

Phone: +684/644 7104

Email:footballamericansamoa@gmail.com

Fax: +684/644 7102

Organisation

President

Alex GODINET

Vice President

Sandra FRUEAN

General Secretary

Tavita TAUMUA

Treasurer

Amio LUVU-MAVAEGO

Technical Director

Ruben LUVU

National Coach Men

Thomas RONGEN

National Coach Women

Ruben LUVU

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Sione MAU

Referee Coordinator

Sione MAU

Futsal Coordinator

Talalelei FAALAVAAU

American Samoa Ranking
Full Men's ranking
Full Women's Ranking
Cookie Settings