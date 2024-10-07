Football Federation Samoa
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.footballsamoa.ws
Address
Tuanaimato,
P.O. Box 1682,
APIA
Samoa
Contact
Phone: +685/299 93
Email:spetaia@gmail.com
Fax: +685/278 95
Organisation
President
Samuel PETAIA
Vice President
Fuata TAUTIAGA
Siaosi TAGIILIMA
Acting General Secretary
Ravinesh KUMAR
Media And Communication Manager
Angela PAUGA
Technical Director
Ravinesh KUMAR
National Coach Men
Ryan STEWART
National Coach Women
Juan CHANG
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Trina GAGO
Referee Coordinator
Malaetala SALANOA
Updates from the Football Federation Samoa
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
