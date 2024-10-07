FIFA.com

Football Federation Samoa

Football Federation Samoa
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.footballsamoa.ws

Address

Tuanaimato,

P.O. Box 1682,

APIA

Samoa

Contact

Phone: +685/299 93

Email:spetaia@gmail.com

Fax: +685/278 95

Organisation

President

Samuel PETAIA

Vice President

Fuata TAUTIAGA

Siaosi TAGIILIMA

Acting General Secretary

Ravinesh KUMAR

Media And Communication Manager

Angela PAUGA

Technical Director

Ravinesh KUMAR

National Coach Men

Ryan STEWART

National Coach Women

Juan CHANG

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Trina GAGO

Referee Coordinator

Malaetala SALANOA

Samoa Ranking
Full Men's ranking
Full Women's Ranking
Cookie Settings