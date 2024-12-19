Solomon Islands Football Federation
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.siff.com.sb
Address
Allan Boso Complex,
Ranadi Highway,
P.O. Box 584,
HONIARA
Solomon Islands
Contact
Phone: +677/44 166
Email:administration@siff.com.sb
Fax: +677/26 497
Organisation
President
Donald MARAHARE
Vice President
Jimmy KERESEKA
Marlon HOUKARAWA
Tome KIKI
General Secretary
Leonard PAIA
Treasurer
Aloysio MA HAANOA
Media And Communication Manager
Simon ABANA
Technical Director
Moses TOATA
National Coach Men
Joshua SMITH
National Coach Women
Batram SURI
Referee Coordinator
Hamilton SIAU
Futsal Coordinator
Victor WAI IA
