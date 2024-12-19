FIFA.com

Solomon Islands Football Federation

Solomon Islands Football Federation
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.siff.com.sb

Address

Allan Boso Complex,

Ranadi Highway,

P.O. Box 584,

HONIARA

Solomon Islands

Contact

Phone: +677/44 166

Email:administration@siff.com.sb

Fax: +677/26 497

Organisation

President

Donald MARAHARE

Vice President

Jimmy KERESEKA

Marlon HOUKARAWA

Tome KIKI

General Secretary

Leonard PAIA

Treasurer

Aloysio MA HAANOA

Media And Communication Manager

Simon ABANA

Technical Director

Moses TOATA

National Coach Men

Joshua SMITH

National Coach Women

Batram SURI

Referee Coordinator

Hamilton SIAU

Futsal Coordinator

Victor WAI IA

