www.vff.vu

Address

VFF House,

Anabrou,

P.O. Box 266,

678 PORT VILA

Vanuatu

Contact

Phone: +678/27 239

Email:lambertmaltock@yahoo.com

Fax: +678/25 236

Organisation

President

Lambert MALTOCK

Senior Vice President

Iau TUAN NAUKOOT

Vice President

David BONGRANLIE

Sakias BOE

General Secretary

Albert MANAROTO

Treasurer

Thomas TAU

Technical Director

Peter TAKARO

National Coach Women

Jean Robert YELOU

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Simon DARVAL

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Robinson BANGA

Referee Coordinator

Robinson BANGA

