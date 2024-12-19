FIFA.com

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fijifootball.com.fj

Address

Taramati Street,

Vatuwaqa,

P.O. Box 2514,

SUVA

Fiji

Contact

Phone: +679/330 0453

Email:ceo@fijifootball.com.fj

Fax: +679/330 4642

Organisation

President

Rajesh PATEL

Vice President

Edwin CHAND

Girja PRASAD

Jitendra KUMAR

Jitendra REDDY

Ravindra SWAMY

Susan WISE

Yogeshwar SINGH

General Secretary

Mohammed YUSUF

Treasurer

Ravindra SWAMY

Media And Communication Manager

Moiz MUNIF

Technical Director

Timo JANKOWSKI

National Coach Men

Rob SHERMAN

National Coach Women

Angeline CHUA

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Jitendra REDDY

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Avinesh NARAYAN

Referee Coordinator

Avinesh NARAYAN

Futsal Coordinator

Mira SAHIB

