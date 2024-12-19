Fiji Football Association
Contact
Official Sitewww.fijifootball.com.fj
Address
Taramati Street,
Vatuwaqa,
P.O. Box 2514,
SUVA
Fiji
Contact
Phone: +679/330 0453
Email:ceo@fijifootball.com.fj
Fax: +679/330 4642
Organisation
President
Rajesh PATEL
Vice President
Edwin CHAND
Girja PRASAD
Jitendra KUMAR
Jitendra REDDY
Ravindra SWAMY
Susan WISE
Yogeshwar SINGH
General Secretary
Mohammed YUSUF
Treasurer
Ravindra SWAMY
Media And Communication Manager
Moiz MUNIF
Technical Director
Timo JANKOWSKI
National Coach Men
Rob SHERMAN
National Coach Women
Angeline CHUA
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Jitendra REDDY
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Avinesh NARAYAN
Referee Coordinator
Avinesh NARAYAN
Futsal Coordinator
Mira SAHIB
President
