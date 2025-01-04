New Zealand Football
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.nzfootball.co.nz
Address
North Harbour Stadium,
Stadium Drive,
P.O. Box 301 043,
Albany,
AUCKLAND
New Zealand
Contact
Phone: +64-9/414 0175
Email:tracy.brady@nzfootball.co.nz
Fax: +64-9/414 0176
Organisation
President
Johanna WOOD
Vice President
Garry CARNACHAN
Scott MORAN
General Secretary
Andrew PRAGNELL
Treasurer
Leigh GARDINER
Technical Director
Andy BOYENS
National Coach Men
Darren BAZELEY
National Coach Women
Michael MAYNE
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Scott MORAN
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Lindsey ROBINSON
Referee Coordinator
Lindsey ROBINSON
Futsal Coordinator
Tracey SPRAY
