Tonga Football Association
Official Sitewww.tongafootball.to
Address
Loto Tonga Soko Center,
Valungafulu Road - 'Atele,
P.O. Box 852,
NUKU'LOFA
Tonga
Phone: +676/30 233
Email:ceo.tongafootball98@yahoo.com.au
Fax: +676/30 240
Organisation
President
Lord VEEHALA
Senior Vice President
Fetuu VEA
Vice President
Paula MAU
General Secretary
Lui AHO
Treasurer
Paula MAU
Media And Communication Manager
Soane PUA
Technical Director
Kilifi UELE
National Coach Men
Kilifi UELE
National Coach Women
Kilifi UELE
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
MAFI MOSESE
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Tevita VEA
Referee Coordinator
Tevita VEA
Futsal Coordinator
Milan JANKOVIC
