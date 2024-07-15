FIFA.com

Tonga Football Association

Tonga Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.tongafootball.to

Address

Loto Tonga Soko Center,

Valungafulu Road - 'Atele,

P.O. Box 852,

NUKU'LOFA

Tonga

Contact

Phone: +676/30 233

Email:ceo.tongafootball98@yahoo.com.au

Fax: +676/30 240

Organisation

President

Lord VEEHALA

Senior Vice President

Fetuu VEA

Vice President

Paula MAU

General Secretary

Lui AHO

Treasurer

Paula MAU

Media And Communication Manager

Soane PUA

Technical Director

Kilifi UELE

National Coach Men

Kilifi UELE

National Coach Women

Kilifi UELE

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

MAFI MOSESE

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Tevita VEA

Referee Coordinator

Tevita VEA

Futsal Coordinator

Milan JANKOVIC

Tonga Ranking
Full Men's ranking
Full Women's Ranking
Cookie Settings