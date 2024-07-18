New Caledonian Football Association
Official Sitewww.fedcalfoot.com
Address
7 bis,
rue Suffren,
Quartier Latin,
Boîte postale 560,
99845 NOUMEA
New Caledonia
Phone: +687/272 383
Email:contact@fcf-org.nc
Fax: +687/263 249
Organisation
President
Gilles TAVERGEUX
Vice President
Edgar CUREAU
Noam TEIN
General Secretary
Olivier DOKUNENGO
Media And Communication Manager
Romain PAINBENI
Technical Director
Dominique WACALIE
National Coach Men
Johann SIDANER
National Coach Women
Gilles GARCIA
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Gilles TAVERGEUX
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Joel GUILLERM
Referee Coordinator
Joel GUILLERM
Futsal Coordinator
Philippe JIANE
President
