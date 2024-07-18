FIFA.com

New Caledonian Football Association

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fedcalfoot.com

Address

7 bis,

rue Suffren,

Quartier Latin,

Boîte postale 560,

99845 NOUMEA

New Caledonia

Contact

Phone: +687/272 383

Email:contact@fcf-org.nc

Fax: +687/263 249

Organisation

President

Gilles TAVERGEUX

Vice President

Edgar CUREAU

Noam TEIN

General Secretary

Olivier DOKUNENGO

Media And Communication Manager

Romain PAINBENI

Technical Director

Dominique WACALIE

National Coach Men

Johann SIDANER

National Coach Women

Gilles GARCIA

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Gilles TAVERGEUX

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Joel GUILLERM

Referee Coordinator

Joel GUILLERM

Futsal Coordinator

Philippe JIANE

