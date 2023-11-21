FIFA is establishing talent development pathways that will lead to more equal opportunities across all 211 FIFA member associations to foster a steady stream of talented players in men’s and women’s football together with coaches and referees. These pathways, in line with the Strategic Objectives for the Global Game: 2023-2027, are intended to increase competitiveness, reduce disparity between different regions across the world in the long term, and help ensure that there are at least 50 clubs and 50 national teams – both in men’s and women’s football – from across the continents that regularly compete at the highest level.