Official Sitewww.conmebol.com
Autopista Aeropuerto Internacional - Km 12,
Avenida Sudamericana,
2060 LUQUE, GRAN ASUNCIÓN
Paraguay
Phone: +595-21/645 781
Email:secretaria@conmebol.com
Fax: +595-21/645 791
Alejandro DOMINGUEZ
Paraguay
Ramon JESURUN
Colombia
Jose ASTIGARRAGA
Paraguay
