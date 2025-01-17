FIFA.com

Venezuelan Football Association

Venezuelan Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fvf.com.ve

Address

Avda. Santos Erminy,

1a Calle Las Delicias Torre Mega II,

Sabana Grande,

1050 CARACAS, DISTRITO CAPITAL

Venezuela

Contact

Phone: +58-212/762 5691

Email:secretariageneral@fvf.com.ve

Fax: +58-212/762 0596

Organisation

President

Jorge GIMENEZ

Vice President

Akram AL MATNI

Jose QUINTERO

General Secretary

David QUINTANILLA

Media And Communication Manager

Diego CRISTALDO

Technical Director

Luis GIMENEZ

National Coach Men

Fernando BATISTA

National Coach Women

Oswaldo VIZCARRONDO

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Luis SANCHEZ

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Gustavo BRAND

Referee Coordinator

Luis PERDOMO

Futsal Coordinator

Yoribelk BERROTERAN

Venezuela Ranking
Full Men's ranking
Full Women's Ranking
Cookie Settings