Venezuelan Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.fvf.com.ve
Address
Avda. Santos Erminy,
1a Calle Las Delicias Torre Mega II,
Sabana Grande,
1050 CARACAS, DISTRITO CAPITAL
Venezuela
Contact
Phone: +58-212/762 5691
Email:secretariageneral@fvf.com.ve
Fax: +58-212/762 0596
Organisation
President
Jorge GIMENEZ
Vice President
Akram AL MATNI
Jose QUINTERO
General Secretary
David QUINTANILLA
Media And Communication Manager
Diego CRISTALDO
Technical Director
Luis GIMENEZ
National Coach Men
Fernando BATISTA
National Coach Women
Oswaldo VIZCARRONDO
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Luis SANCHEZ
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Gustavo BRAND
Referee Coordinator
Luis PERDOMO
Futsal Coordinator
Yoribelk BERROTERAN
Updates from the Venezuelan Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
