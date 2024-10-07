Peruvian Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.fpf.org.pe
Address
Av. Aviación 2085,
RUC: 20156399036 SAN LUIS - LIMA
Peru
Contact
Phone: +51-1/225 8236
Email:fepefutbol@fpf.org.pe
Fax: +51-1/225 8240
Organisation
President
Agustin LOZANO
Vice President
Arturo RIOS
Luis DUARTE
General Secretary
Sabrina MARTIN
Treasurer
Fredi SALAZAR
Media And Communication Manager
Elkin SOTELO
Technical Director
Guillermo ECHEVARRIA
National Coach Men
Nolberto SOLANO
National Coach Women
Emily LIMA
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Winston Jaime REATEGUI
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Henry GAMBETTA
Referee Coordinator
Henry GAMBETTA
Refereeing FPF
Futsal Coordinator
Julio UYEHARA
Updates from the Peruvian Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
Goal 10. FIFA World Cup in 2025: Best club in the world
How the 2024 CONMEBOL Libertadores draw shapes the race for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™
19 Mar 2024