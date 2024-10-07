FIFA.com

Peruvian Football Association

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fpf.org.pe

Address

Av. Aviación 2085,

RUC: 20156399036 SAN LUIS - LIMA

Peru

Contact

Phone: +51-1/225 8236

Email:fepefutbol@fpf.org.pe

Fax: +51-1/225 8240

Organisation

President

Agustin LOZANO

Vice President

Arturo RIOS

Luis DUARTE

General Secretary

Sabrina MARTIN

Treasurer

Fredi SALAZAR

Media And Communication Manager

Elkin SOTELO

Technical Director

Guillermo ECHEVARRIA

National Coach Men

Nolberto SOLANO

National Coach Women

Emily LIMA

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Winston Jaime REATEGUI

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Henry GAMBETTA

Referee Coordinator

Henry GAMBETTA

Refereeing FPF

Futsal Coordinator

Julio UYEHARA

