Official Site

www.afa.org.ar

Viamonte 1366/76,

1053 BUENOS AIRES

Argentina

Phone: +54-11/4371 9400

Email:gerencia@afa.org.ar

Fax: +54-11/4375 4410

President

Claudio TAPIA

Vice President

Carlos MONTANA

David GARZON

Guillermo RAED

Jorge AMEAL

Marcelo ACHILE

Rodolfo DONOFRIO

General Secretary

Victor BLANCO

Treasurer

Pablo TOVIGGINO

Media And Communication Manager

Jose LEMME

Technical Director

Javier MARIN

National Coach Men

Lionel SCALONI

National Coach Women

German PORTANOVA

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Carlos MONTANA

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Federico BELIGOY

Referee Coordinator

Sergio GARCIA

Futsal Coordinator

Gustavo LORENZO

