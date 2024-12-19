Argentinian Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.afa.org.ar
Address
Viamonte 1366/76,
1053 BUENOS AIRES
Argentina
Contact
Phone: +54-11/4371 9400
Email:gerencia@afa.org.ar
Fax: +54-11/4375 4410
Organisation
President
Claudio TAPIA
Vice President
Carlos MONTANA
David GARZON
Guillermo RAED
Jorge AMEAL
Marcelo ACHILE
Rodolfo DONOFRIO
General Secretary
Victor BLANCO
Treasurer
Pablo TOVIGGINO
Media And Communication Manager
Jose LEMME
Technical Director
Javier MARIN
National Coach Men
Lionel SCALONI
National Coach Women
German PORTANOVA
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Carlos MONTANA
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Federico BELIGOY
Referee Coordinator
Sergio GARCIA
Futsal Coordinator
Gustavo LORENZO
Updates from the Argentinian Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
President
Gianni Infantino: FIFA World Cup 2030 and 2034 hosting rights send message of strength and unity
11 Dec 2024
Congress
Extraordinary FIFA Congress appoints hosts of 2030 and 2034 editions of FIFA World Cup™
11 Dec 2024