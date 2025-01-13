FIFA.com

Bolivian Football Association
Contact

Official Site

www.fbf.com.bo

Address

Av. Libertador Bolívar 1168,

COCHABAMBA

Bolivia

Contact

Phone: +591-4/448 8600

Email:secretaria.cba@fbf.com.bo

Fax: +591-4/428 2132

Organisation

President

Fernando COSTA

Vice President

Ronald PAZ

General Secretary

Gaston URIBE

Media And Communication Manager

Walter DIAZ

Technical Director

Pablo ESCOBAR

National Coach Men

Oscar VILLEGAS

National Coach Women

Juan VILLARROEL

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Jose JORDAN

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Cesar ESTRADA

Futsal Coordinator

Errol MENDOZA DURAN

