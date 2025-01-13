Bolivian Football Association
Contact
Official Sitewww.fbf.com.bo
Address
Av. Libertador Bolívar 1168,
COCHABAMBA
Bolivia
Contact
Phone: +591-4/448 8600
Email:secretaria.cba@fbf.com.bo
Fax: +591-4/428 2132
Organisation
President
Fernando COSTA
Vice President
Ronald PAZ
General Secretary
Gaston URIBE
Media And Communication Manager
Walter DIAZ
Technical Director
Pablo ESCOBAR
National Coach Men
Oscar VILLEGAS
National Coach Women
Juan VILLARROEL
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Jose JORDAN
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Cesar ESTRADA
Futsal Coordinator
Errol MENDOZA DURAN
