Chilean Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.anfp.cl
Address
Avda. Quilín No. 5635 - Comuna Peñalolén,
SANTIAGO DE CHILE
Chile
Contact
Phone: +56-2/2810 1800
Email:ffch@anfpchile.cl
Fax: +56-2/228 435 10
Organisation
President
Pablo MILAD
Vice President
Justo ALVAREZ
General Secretary
Jorge YUNGE
Treasurer
Elias VISTOSO
Media And Communication Manager
Gianfranco DAZZAROLA
Technical Director
Diego KARMY
National Coach Men
Ricardo GARECA
National Coach Women
Luis MENA
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Roberto TOBAR
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Carlos ULLOA
Referee Coordinator
Christian SCHIEMANN
Futsal Coordinator
Luis Alberto RAMIREZ
