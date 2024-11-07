FIFA.com

Chilean Football Association

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.anfp.cl

Address

Avda. Quilín No. 5635 - Comuna Peñalolén,

SANTIAGO DE CHILE

Chile

Contact

Phone: +56-2/2810 1800

Email:ffch@anfpchile.cl

Fax: +56-2/228 435 10

Organisation

President

Pablo MILAD

Vice President

Justo ALVAREZ

General Secretary

Jorge YUNGE

Treasurer

Elias VISTOSO

Media And Communication Manager

Gianfranco DAZZAROLA

Technical Director

Diego KARMY

National Coach Men

Ricardo GARECA

National Coach Women

Luis MENA

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Roberto TOBAR

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Carlos ULLOA

Referee Coordinator

Christian SCHIEMANN

Futsal Coordinator

Luis Alberto RAMIREZ

