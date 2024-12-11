Uruguayan Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.auf.org.uy
Address
Guayabo 1531,
11200 MONTEVIDEO
Uruguay
Contact
Phone: +59-82/400 4814
Email:presidencia@auf.org.uy
Fax: +59-82/409 0550
Organisation
President
Ignacio ALONSO
Vice President
Gaston TEALDI
General Secretary
Maria DIAZ
Treasurer
Ignacio ALONSO
Media And Communication Manager
Matias FARAL
Technical Director
Gustavo BANALES
National Coach Men
Marcelo BIELSA
National Coach Women
Ariel LONGO
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Vazquez JORGE
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Marcelo DE LEON
Referee Coordinator
Juan CARDELLINO
Futsal Coordinator
Kevork KOUYOUMDJIAN
