Paraguayan Football Association

Paraguayan Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.apf.org.py

Address

Avenida Medallistas Olímpicos No1,

Parque Olímpico,

Ñu Guasu de la ciudad de Luque,

ASUNCION

Paraguay

Contact

Phone: +595-21/759 9000

Email:secretaria_general@apf.org.py

Organisation

President

Robert HARRISON

Vice President

Javier DIAZ DE VIVAR

Miguel FIGUEREDO

Oscar ZAPUTOVICH

General Secretary

Luis KANONNIKOFF

Treasurer

Hugo KUROKI

Media And Communication Manager

Fernando ORTIZ

Technical Director

Douglas MARTINEZ

National Coach Men

Gustavo ALFARO

National Coach Women

Carlos BONA

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Eber AQUINO

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Eber AQUINO

Referee Coordinator

Cynthia Johana

Futsal Coordinator

Jose Luis ALDER

