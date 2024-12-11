Paraguayan Football Association
Official Sitewww.apf.org.py
Address
Avenida Medallistas Olímpicos No1,
Parque Olímpico,
Ñu Guasu de la ciudad de Luque,
ASUNCION
Paraguay
Phone: +595-21/759 9000
President
Robert HARRISON
Vice President
Javier DIAZ DE VIVAR
Miguel FIGUEREDO
Oscar ZAPUTOVICH
General Secretary
Luis KANONNIKOFF
Treasurer
Hugo KUROKI
Media And Communication Manager
Fernando ORTIZ
Technical Director
Douglas MARTINEZ
National Coach Men
Gustavo ALFARO
National Coach Women
Carlos BONA
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Eber AQUINO
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Eber AQUINO
Referee Coordinator
Cynthia Johana
Futsal Coordinator
Jose Luis ALDER
