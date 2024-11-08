FIFA.com

Ecuadorian Football Association

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fef.ec

Address

Av. Las Aguas y Calle Alianza,

P.O. Box 09-01-7447,

593 GUAYAQUIL

Ecuador

Contact

Phone: +593-42/880 610

Email:secretariageneral@fef.ec

Fax: +593-42/880 615

Organisation

President

Francisco EGAS

Vice President

Carlos MANZUR

General Secretary

Nicolas SOLINES

Treasurer

Marisol CORRAL

Media And Communication Manager

Cinthya BARATAU

National Coach Men

Sebastian BECCACECE

National Coach Women

Eduardo MOSCOSO

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Nestor PITANA

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Oswaldo SEGURA

Referee Coordinator

Luis VERA

Futsal Coordinator

Dimas PALMA

Ecuador Ranking
