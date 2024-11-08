Ecuadorian Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.fef.ec
Address
Av. Las Aguas y Calle Alianza,
P.O. Box 09-01-7447,
593 GUAYAQUIL
Ecuador
Contact
Phone: +593-42/880 610
Email:secretariageneral@fef.ec
Fax: +593-42/880 615
Organisation
President
Francisco EGAS
Vice President
Carlos MANZUR
General Secretary
Nicolas SOLINES
Treasurer
Marisol CORRAL
Media And Communication Manager
Cinthya BARATAU
National Coach Men
Sebastian BECCACECE
National Coach Women
Eduardo MOSCOSO
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Nestor PITANA
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Oswaldo SEGURA
Referee Coordinator
Luis VERA
Futsal Coordinator
Dimas PALMA
Updates from the Ecuadorian Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
Women's Football
FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup™ enters new era and receives full backing of many important figures in the game
8 Nov 2024
Women's Football
First FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup win shows women’s football in Ecuador on the rise
17 Oct 2024