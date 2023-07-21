The training and education of highly-qualified match officials - Team One - goes hand in hand with developments in playing and coaching aspects. Football requires competent referees to officiate matches, not only to ensure the uniform application of the Laws of the Game but also to use their experience to protect players on the pitch (Goal 5 of the 2024-2027 Strategic Objectives).
Through the implementation of the FIFA Referee Education & Development Programme, both match officials and referee instructors benefit from enhanced online learning tools, professionally curated video materials and frequent workshops at confederation, regional and member association level to ensure that officiating the game remains in step with player development initiatives.