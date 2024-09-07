In line with goal 6 of the Strategic objectives 2023-2027, FIFA embraces its responsibility to respect human rights across its operations and relationships.
Through its competitions and its activities to govern and develop football, FIFA generates jobs and investment in infrastructure, promotes the values of equality and fairness and strengthens social bonds among people and countries. This substantial impact brings with it a considerable amount of responsibility.
FIFA recognises its obligation to uphold the inherent dignity and equal rights of everyone affected by its activities.
FIFA is committed to respecting all internationally recognised human rights and shall strive to promote the protection of these rights.
Article 3 of the FIFA Statutes