FIFA competitions are the perfect stage to showcase top football talent from around the world and to make billions of football fans dream as outlined in Goals 4, 7, 8, 9 and 10 of the Strategic Objectives for the Global Game: 2023-2027. The FIFA President’s promise for the next four years is to organise competitions, to develop football and to expand FIFA’s presence across the world in order to better serve our fans and all our stakeholders. As witnessed at the greatest-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup, with 32 teams for the first time, even more players were given the chance to shine on the global stage and inspire millions of girls and women to do the same.