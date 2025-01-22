FIFA.com
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.uefa.com

Address

Route de Genève 46,

1260 NYON

Switzerland

Contact

Phone: +41-848/00 27 27

Email:maria-eugenia.marquard@uefa.ch

Fax: +41-848/01 27 27

Media Phone:+41-848/04 27 27

Organisation

President

Aleksander CEFERIN

Slovenia

Slovenia

Senior Vice President

Karl-Erik NILSSON

Sweden

Sweden

Vice President

Armand DUKA

Albania

Albania

David GILL

England

England

Gabriele GRAVINA

Italy

Italy

Laura McALLISTER

Wales

Wales

Zbigniew BONIEK

Poland

Poland

General Secretary

Theodore THEODORIDIS

Greece

Greece

Treasurer

David GILL

England

England
FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking (UEFA)
UEFA

UEFA ASSOCIATIONS

Albania
Albania
Andorra
Andorra
Armenia
Armenia
Austria
Austria
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan
Belarus
Belarus
Belgium
Belgium
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bulgaria
Bulgaria
Croatia
Croatia
Cyprus
Cyprus
Czechia
Czechia
Denmark
Denmark
England
England
Estonia
Estonia
Faroe Islands
Faroe Islands
Finland
Finland
France
France
Georgia
Georgia
Germany
Germany
Gibraltar
Gibraltar
Greece
Greece
Hungary
Hungary
Iceland
Iceland
Israel
Israel
Italy
Italy
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
Kosovo
Kosovo
Latvia
Latvia
Liechtenstein
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Luxembourg
Malta
Malta
Moldova
Moldova
Montenegro
Montenegro
Netherlands
Netherlands
Cookie Settings