Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.uefa.com
Address
Route de Genève 46,
1260 NYON
Switzerland
Contact
Phone: +41-848/00 27 27
Email:maria-eugenia.marquard@uefa.ch
Fax: +41-848/01 27 27
Media Phone:+41-848/04 27 27
Organisation
President
Aleksander CEFERIN
Slovenia
Senior Vice President
Karl-Erik NILSSON
Sweden
Vice President
Armand DUKA
Albania
David GILL
England
Gabriele GRAVINA
Italy
Laura McALLISTER
Wales
Zbigniew BONIEK
Poland
General Secretary
Theodore THEODORIDIS
Greece
Treasurer
David GILL
England
