Football Federation of Armenia

Football Federation of Armenia
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.ffa.am

Address

Khanjyan Street 27,

0010 YEREVAN

Armenia

Contact

Phone: +374-11/888 808

Email:ffa@ffa.am

Fax: +374-10/54 71 73

Organisation

President

Armen MELIKBEKYAN

Vice President

Armen NIKOGHOSYAN

General Secretary

Artur AZARYAN

Treasurer

Gagik RECHELYAN

Media And Communication Manager

Georgi MATEVOSYAN

Technical Director

Suren CHAKHALYAN

National Coach Men

Suren CHAKHALYAN

National Coach Women

Artak ADAMYAN

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Slavik GHAZARYAN

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Arman ALABERKYAN

Referee Coordinator

Arman ALABERKYAN

Futsal Coordinator

Khoren ZARGARYAN

