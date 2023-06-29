Football Federation of Armenia
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.ffa.am
Address
Khanjyan Street 27,
0010 YEREVAN
Armenia
Contact
Phone: +374-11/888 808
Email:ffa@ffa.am
Fax: +374-10/54 71 73
Organisation
President
Armen MELIKBEKYAN
Vice President
Armen NIKOGHOSYAN
General Secretary
Artur AZARYAN
Treasurer
Gagik RECHELYAN
Media And Communication Manager
Georgi MATEVOSYAN
Technical Director
Suren CHAKHALYAN
National Coach Men
Suren CHAKHALYAN
National Coach Women
Artak ADAMYAN
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Slavik GHAZARYAN
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Arman ALABERKYAN
Referee Coordinator
Arman ALABERKYAN
Futsal Coordinator
Khoren ZARGARYAN
