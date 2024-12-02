Icelandic Football Association
Official Sitewww.ksi.is
Address
Laugardal,
104 REYKJAVIK
Iceland
Contact
Phone: +354/510 2900
Email:ksi@ksi.is
Fax: +354/568 9793
Organisation
President
Thorvaldur ORLYGSSON
Vice President
Borghildur SIGURDARDOTTIR
Gisli GISLASON
Gudrun SIVERTSEN
Helga HELGADOTTIR
General Secretary
Eysteinn Petur LARUSSON
Treasurer
Bryndis EINARSDOTTIR
Media And Communication Manager
Omar SMARASON
Technical Director
Jorundur SVEINSSON
National Coach Men
Arnar GUNNLAUGSSON
National Coach Women
Thorsteinn HALLDORSSON
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Halldor Breifjoer JOHANNSSON
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Magnus JONSSON
Referee Coordinator
Magnus JONSSON
Futsal Coordinator
Thor INGIMUNDARSON
President
