Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.affa.az

Address

163,

8 November Avenue,

1025 BAKU

Azerbaijan

Phone: +994-12/404 27 77

Email:info@affa.az

Fax: +994-12/404 27 72

Organisation

President

Rovshan NAJAF

Vice President

Balakishi GASIMOV

Elshad NASIROV

Konul MEHDIYEVA

Sarkhan HAJIYEV

General Secretary

Sarkhan HAJIYEV

Treasurer

Emil NAJAFOV

Media And Communication Manager

Elnur MAMMADLI

Technical Director

Jahangir HASANZADE

National Coach Men

Fernando SANTOS

National Coach Women

Siyasat ASGAROV

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Frank DE BLEECKERE

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Omar PASHAYEV

Referee Coordinator

Omar PASHAYEV

Futsal Coordinator

Asim KHUDIYEV

