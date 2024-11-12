Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan
Official Site: www.affa.az
Address
163,
8 November Avenue,
1025 BAKU
Azerbaijan
Contact
Phone: +994-12/404 27 77
Email:info@affa.az
Fax: +994-12/404 27 72
Organisation
President
Rovshan NAJAF
Vice President
Balakishi GASIMOV
Elshad NASIROV
Konul MEHDIYEVA
Sarkhan HAJIYEV
General Secretary
Sarkhan HAJIYEV
Treasurer
Emil NAJAFOV
Media And Communication Manager
Elnur MAMMADLI
Technical Director
Jahangir HASANZADE
National Coach Men
Fernando SANTOS
National Coach Women
Siyasat ASGAROV
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Frank DE BLEECKERE
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Omar PASHAYEV
Referee Coordinator
Omar PASHAYEV
Futsal Coordinator
Asim KHUDIYEV
Sustainability
