Information
Contact

Official Site

www.dbu.dk

Address

DBU Allé 1,

2605 BRONDBY

Denmark

Contact

Phone: +45-43/262 222

Email:dbu@dbu.dk

Fax: +45-43/262 245

Organisation

President

Jesper MOLLER

Vice President

Bent CLAUSEN

Thomas CHRISTENSEN

General Secretary

Erik BROGGER RASMUSSEN

Media And Communication Manager

Jakob HOYER

Technical Director

Peter MOLLER

National Coach Men

Brian RIEMER

National Coach Women

Andree JEGLERTZ

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Michael JOHANSEN

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Tine PLEIDRUP

Referee Coordinator

Natasja LEANDER

Futsal Coordinator

Anders FRIIS

