Address
DBU Allé 1,
2605 BRONDBY
Denmark
Contact
Phone: +45-43/262 222
Email:dbu@dbu.dk
Fax: +45-43/262 245
Organisation
President
Jesper MOLLER
Vice President
Bent CLAUSEN
Thomas CHRISTENSEN
General Secretary
Erik BROGGER RASMUSSEN
Media And Communication Manager
Jakob HOYER
Technical Director
Peter MOLLER
National Coach Men
Brian RIEMER
National Coach Women
Andree JEGLERTZ
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Michael JOHANSEN
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Tine PLEIDRUP
Referee Coordinator
Natasja LEANDER
Futsal Coordinator
Anders FRIIS
