Hungarian Football Federation
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.mlsz.hu
Address
Kánai út 2.D,
1112 BUDAPEST
Hungary
Contact
Phone: +36-1/577 9500
Email:mlsz@mlsz.hu
Fax: +36-1/577 9503
Organisation
President
Sandor CSANYI
Vice President
Sandor BERZI
General Secretary
Marton VAGI
Treasurer
Gergely REMENYI
Media And Communication Manager
Marton DINNYES
Technical Director
Robert BARCZI
National Coach Men
Marco ROSSI
National Coach Women
Alexandra SZARVAS
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Attila HANACSEK
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Sandor BERZI
Referee Coordinator
Attila HANACSEK
Futsal Coordinator
Peter MERSICH
Updates from the Hungarian Football Federation
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
FIFA TV
Tender processes open for media rights to the FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA World Cup 2030™ in Bulgaria, Czechia, Hungary, Moldova, Romania and Slovakia
12 Mar 2024