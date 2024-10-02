Kazakhstan Football Federation
Information
Contact
Official Sitehttps://kff.kz/kk
Address
Astana City,
B. Momyshuly Avenue 5 A,
010000 ASTANA
Kazakhstan
Contact
Phone: +7-7172/790 780
Email:kense@kff.kz
Fax: +7-7172/790 788
Organisation
President
Marat OMAROV
General Secretary
Sayan KHAMITZHANOV
Media And Communication Manager
Muratbek BIMANOV
Technical Director
Raymond ATTEVELD
National Coach Men
Stanislav CHERCHESOV
National Coach Women
Madiyar KEMBILOV
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Talgat KOSMUKHAMBETOV
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Alexandr PEREMITIN
Referee Coordinator
Aidyn TASSYBAYEV
Futsal Coordinator
Talgat KOSMUKHAMBETOV
