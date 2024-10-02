FIFA.com

Kazakhstan Football Federation

Information
Contact

Official Site

https://kff.kz/kk

Address

Astana City,

B. Momyshuly Avenue 5 A,

010000 ASTANA

Kazakhstan

Phone: +7-7172/790 780

Email:kense@kff.kz

Fax: +7-7172/790 788

Organisation

President

Marat OMAROV

General Secretary

Sayan KHAMITZHANOV

Media And Communication Manager

Muratbek BIMANOV

Technical Director

Raymond ATTEVELD

National Coach Men

Stanislav CHERCHESOV

National Coach Women

Madiyar KEMBILOV

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Talgat KOSMUKHAMBETOV

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Alexandr PEREMITIN

Referee Coordinator

Aidyn TASSYBAYEV

Futsal Coordinator

Talgat KOSMUKHAMBETOV

