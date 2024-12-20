Liechtenstein Football Association
Official Sitewww.lfv.li
Address
Landstrasse 149,
9494 SCHAAN
Liechtenstein
Phone: +423/238 24 00
Email:info@lfv.li
Organisation
President
Hugo QUADERER
Vice President
Thomas RISCH
General Secretary
Peter JEHLE
Treasurer
Klaus SCHMIDLE
Massimo CONDITO
Media And Communication Manager
Anton BANZER
Technical Director
Rene PAURITSCH
National Coach Men
Konrad FUENFSTUECK
National Coach Women
Adrienne KRYSL
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Silvan SELE
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Silvan SELE
Referee Coordinator
Silvan SELE
