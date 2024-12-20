FIFA.com

www.lfv.li

Address

Landstrasse 149,

9494 SCHAAN

Liechtenstein

Contact

Phone: +423/238 24 00

Email:info@lfv.li

Organisation

President

Hugo QUADERER

Vice President

Thomas RISCH

General Secretary

Peter JEHLE

Treasurer

Klaus SCHMIDLE

Massimo CONDITO

Media And Communication Manager

Anton BANZER

Technical Director

Rene PAURITSCH

National Coach Men

Konrad FUENFSTUECK

National Coach Women

Adrienne KRYSL

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Silvan SELE

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Silvan SELE

Referee Coordinator

Silvan SELE

