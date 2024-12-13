FIFA.com

Gibraltar Football Association

Gibraltar Football Association
Information
Official Site

www.gibraltarfa.com

Address

7.01b World Trade Center,

GX11 1AA Gibraltar

Gibraltar

Phone: +350/200 42941

Email:info@gibraltarfa.com

Fax: +350/200 42211

Organisation

President

Michael LLAMAS

Vice President

Paul LYON

General Secretary

Ivan ROBBA

Treasurer

Nathan PAYAS

Media And Communication Manager

Steven GONZALEZ

National Coach Men

Julio RIBAS

National Coach Women

Scott WISEMAN

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Paul GRECH

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Patrick CANEPA

Referee Coordinator

Adrian BACARISA

Futsal Coordinator

Desi CURRY

