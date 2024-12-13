Gibraltar Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.gibraltarfa.com
Address
7.01b World Trade Center,
GX11 1AA Gibraltar
Gibraltar
Contact
Phone: +350/200 42941
Email:info@gibraltarfa.com
Fax: +350/200 42211
Organisation
President
Michael LLAMAS
Vice President
Paul LYON
General Secretary
Ivan ROBBA
Treasurer
Nathan PAYAS
Media And Communication Manager
Steven GONZALEZ
National Coach Men
Julio RIBAS
National Coach Women
Scott WISEMAN
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Paul GRECH
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Patrick CANEPA
Referee Coordinator
Adrian BACARISA
Futsal Coordinator
Desi CURRY
Tournaments
UEFA preliminary draw for FIFA World Cup 2022™ to take centre stage on 7 December
22 Oct 2020