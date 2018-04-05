The Week in Numbers

Ibracadabra tricks his way out of the traffic

London boroughs and ‘The City of Sails’

CR7, ‘El Pistolero’ and ‘Pek’ star

39 games unbeaten in the Gibraltar Premier Division – during which they had scored 130 goals and conceded just 20 – is the run Lincoln Red Imps stunningly lost in a 3-1 defeat at home to mid-table Mons Calpe on Sunday.

27 games is what Chelsea had gone without losing to Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League until Dele Alli inspired a 3-1 win there. Gary Lineker had hit the winner the last time Spurs won at the Blues in a game in which John Bumstead and Paul Gascoigne exchanged punches.

24 successive A-League matches is what Newcastle Jets had found the target in until Melbourne City won 3-0 in New South Wales. The Jets’ scoring streak had begun, ironically, with a goal that ended their nine-hour scoring drought in October.

19 hours and 48 minutes is, preposterously, what Enaut Zubikarai has gone without conceding. The Spaniard’s latest clean sheet meant Auckland City have not leaked a goal in the New Zealand Football Championship since January in 918 minutes – 372 more than the previous record, set by Waitakere United ten years ago – and helped them to victory over Team Wellington in the championship final last weekend. Auckland City have also not been beaten in 863 minutes, another record, in the OFC Champions League, of which Zubikarai has played all but 45 minutes.

17 years and one month came between David Pizarro’s second and third goals in the Copa Libertadores – the second-longest span between back-to-back goals in the competition behind Roque Santa Cruz (almost 18 years).

17 hours and 36 minutes is the staggering goal drought Luis Suarez was on in the UEFA Champions League until, with his 31st shot in it this season, he struck against Roma. It took him joint-fifth on their list of all-time leading marksmen in the competition, level with Luis Enrique (19) and behind Patrick Kluivert (20), Neymar (21), Rivaldo (22) and Lionel Messi (100).

12 attempts is what it finally took a team to record Germany’s first win away to Sevilla. Kaiserslautern, Alemannia Aachen, Mainz, Schalke, Stuttgart (twice), Borussia Dortmund, Hannover, Freiburg, Borussia Monchengladbach (twice) had all failed before Bayern Munich ended a run of five successive losses in Spain by winning 2-1 in Andalusia.

10 consecutive Champions League games is what Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player in history to score in (16 goals). Ruud van Nistelrooy had netted in nine. The Best FIFA Men's Player holder’s brace helped end Juventus’s 23-game unbeaten home run in Europe’s top club competition.

3 goals is the deficit Portimonense somehow overcame to miraculously overcome Moreirense. Pires, in his 200th appearances for Portimonense and just hours before turning 37, got a second-half hat-trick – including a 90th-minute equaliser and a 94th-minute winner – to condemn the club at which he was idolised to an implausible 4-3 defeat.