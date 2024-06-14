FIFA.com

Belarus Football Federation

Belarus Football Federation
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.abff.by

Address

Prospekt Pobeditelei 20/3,

220020 MINSK

Belarus

Contact

Phone: +375-17/254 5600

Email:info@bff.by

Fax: +375-17/254 4483

Organisation

President

Mikalai SHARSNIOU

Senior Vice President

Andrey VASILEVICH

Vice President

Mikhail BOTNIKAU

Uladzimir BAZANAU

General Secretary

Sergei ZHARDETSKI

Treasurer

Alla HRODNIKOVA

Media And Communication Manager

Aleksandr ALEINIK

Technical Director

Dzmitry KASENAK

National Coach Men

Carlos ALOS

National Coach Women

Yury MALEYEW

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Andrey VASILEVICH

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Uladzimir KUZMIN

Referee Coordinator

Uladzimir KUZMIN

Futsal Coordinator

Ivan GOROVETS

