Belarus Football Federation
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.abff.by
Address
Prospekt Pobeditelei 20/3,
220020 MINSK
Belarus
Contact
Phone: +375-17/254 5600
Email:info@bff.by
Fax: +375-17/254 4483
Organisation
President
Mikalai SHARSNIOU
Senior Vice President
Andrey VASILEVICH
Vice President
Mikhail BOTNIKAU
Uladzimir BAZANAU
General Secretary
Sergei ZHARDETSKI
Treasurer
Alla HRODNIKOVA
Media And Communication Manager
Aleksandr ALEINIK
Technical Director
Dzmitry KASENAK
National Coach Men
Carlos ALOS
National Coach Women
Yury MALEYEW
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Andrey VASILEVICH
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Uladzimir KUZMIN
Referee Coordinator
Uladzimir KUZMIN
Futsal Coordinator
Ivan GOROVETS
Updates from the Belarus Football Federation
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai™
Squad lists confirmed for FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai™
8 Feb 2024