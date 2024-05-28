Bosnian and Herzegovinian Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.nfsbih.ba
Address
Bulevar Meše Selimovića 95,
71000 SARAJEVO
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Contact
Phone: +387-33/276 676
Email:info_nsbih@nsbih.ba
Fax: +387-33/444 332
Organisation
President
Vico ZELJKOVIC
Vice President
Irfan DURIC
Ivan BEUS
General Secretary
Adnan DZEMIDZIC
Treasurer
Neso BOROVCANIN
Media And Communication Manager
Slavica PECIKOZA
Technical Director
Darko LJUBOJEVIC
National Coach Men
Sergej BARBAREZ
National Coach Women
Selver HODZIC
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Elmir PILAV
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Tarik KECO
Referee Coordinator
Tarik KECO
Futsal Coordinator
Murat JAHA
Updates from the Bosnian and Herzegovinian Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
Social Impact
Gender equality at the heart of FIFA and GIZ Sport for Women’s Empowerment programme
28 May 2024
Commercial
Tender processes for next two FIFA World Cups™ begin for numerous Balkan nations
30 Apr 2024
FIFA Forward
Sport for Mental Health and Social Cohesion programme sees success over six months
30 Jun 2022