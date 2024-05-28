FIFA.com

Bosnian and Herzegovinian Football Association

Contact

Official Site

www.nfsbih.ba

Address

Bulevar Meše Selimovića 95,

71000 SARAJEVO

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Contact

Phone: +387-33/276 676

Email:info_nsbih@nsbih.ba

Fax: +387-33/444 332

Organisation

President

Vico ZELJKOVIC

Vice President

Irfan DURIC

Ivan BEUS

General Secretary

Adnan DZEMIDZIC

Treasurer

Neso BOROVCANIN

Media And Communication Manager

Slavica PECIKOZA

Technical Director

Darko LJUBOJEVIC

National Coach Men

Sergej BARBAREZ

National Coach Women

Selver HODZIC

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Elmir PILAV

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Tarik KECO

Referee Coordinator

Tarik KECO

Futsal Coordinator

Murat JAHA

