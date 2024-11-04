Andorran Football Association
Official Sitewww.faf.ad
Address
C/ Batlle Tomàs nº 4 Baixos,
Apartado Postal 65 AD,
AD 700 ESCALDES-ENGORDANY
Andorra
Phone: +376/805 830
Email:info@faf.ad
Fax: +376/862 006
President
Felix ALVAREZ
Vice President
Alfonso GUILLERMO
Ricardo TOLOSA
General Secretary
David RODRIGO
Treasurer
Josep COMBARROS
Media And Communication Manager
Xavier BONET
Technical Director
Eloy CASALS
National Coach Men
KOLDO
National Coach Women
Albert PANADERO
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Bruno Filipe PARENTE FERNANDES
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Bruno Filipe PARENTE FERNANDES
Referee Coordinator
Sara GOMEZ HERNANDEZ
