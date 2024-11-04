FIFA.com

Andorran Football Association

Andorran Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.faf.ad

Address

C/ Batlle Tomàs nº 4 Baixos,

Apartado Postal 65 AD,

AD 700 ESCALDES-ENGORDANY

Andorra

Contact

Phone: +376/805 830

Email:info@faf.ad

Fax: +376/862 006

Organisation

President

Felix ALVAREZ

Vice President

Alfonso GUILLERMO

Ricardo TOLOSA

General Secretary

David RODRIGO

Treasurer

Josep COMBARROS

Media And Communication Manager

Xavier BONET

Technical Director

Eloy CASALS

National Coach Men

KOLDO

National Coach Women

Albert PANADERO

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Bruno Filipe PARENTE FERNANDES

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Bruno Filipe PARENTE FERNANDES

Referee Coordinator

Sara GOMEZ HERNANDEZ

Andorra Ranking
