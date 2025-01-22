German Football Association
Official Sitewww.dfb.de
Address
DFB-Campus,
Kennedyallee 274,
60528 FRANKFURT AM MAIN
Germany
Phone: +49-69/678 80
Email:info@dfb.de
Fax: +49-69/678 8266
Organisation
President
Bernd NEUENDORF
Vice President
Hans-Joachim WATZKE
Ronny ZIMMERMANN
General Secretary
Heike ULLRICH
Treasurer
Stephan GRUNWALD
Media And Communication Manager
Steffen SIMON
Technical Director
Andreas RETTIG
National Coach Men
Julian NAGELSMANN
National Coach Women
Christian WUECK
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Udo PENSSLER BEYER
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Moiken WOLK
Referee Coordinator
Knut KIRCHER
