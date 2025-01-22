FIFA.com

German Football Association

German Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.dfb.de

Address

DFB-Campus,

Kennedyallee 274,

60528 FRANKFURT AM MAIN

Germany

Contact

Phone: +49-69/678 80

Email:info@dfb.de

Fax: +49-69/678 8266

Organisation

President

Bernd NEUENDORF

Vice President

Hans-Joachim WATZKE

Ronny ZIMMERMANN

General Secretary

Heike ULLRICH

Treasurer

Stephan GRUNWALD

Media And Communication Manager

Steffen SIMON

Technical Director

Andreas RETTIG

National Coach Men

Julian NAGELSMANN

National Coach Women

Christian WUECK

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Udo PENSSLER BEYER

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Moiken WOLK

Referee Coordinator

Knut KIRCHER

