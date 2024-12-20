FIFA.com

Hellenic Football Federation

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.epo.gr

Address

Goudi Park,

P.O. Box 14161,

11510 ATHENS

Greece

Contact

Phone: +30-210/930 6000

Email:epo@epo.gr

Fax: +30-210/935 9666

Organisation

President

Chrysostomos GKAGKATSIS

Vice President

Asterios ANTONIOU

Dimosthenis KOUPTSIDIS

General Secretary

Domna TSIONI

Treasurer

Daniil AGGELOS

Media And Communication Manager

Sotirios TRIANTAFYLLOU

Technical Director

Dimitrios PAPADOPOULOS

Kostas TSANAS

National Coach Men

Ivan JOVANOVIC

National Coach Women

Alexandros KATIKARIDIS

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Stephane LANNOY

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Maria Antonia TZELI

Referee Coordinator

Maria Antonia TZELI

Futsal Coordinator

Nikolaos AVLONITIS

