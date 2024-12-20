Hellenic Football Federation
Official Sitewww.epo.gr
Address
Goudi Park,
P.O. Box 14161,
11510 ATHENS
Greece
Contact
Phone: +30-210/930 6000
Email:epo@epo.gr
Fax: +30-210/935 9666
Organisation
President
Chrysostomos GKAGKATSIS
Vice President
Asterios ANTONIOU
Dimosthenis KOUPTSIDIS
General Secretary
Domna TSIONI
Treasurer
Daniil AGGELOS
Media And Communication Manager
Sotirios TRIANTAFYLLOU
Technical Director
Dimitrios PAPADOPOULOS
Kostas TSANAS
National Coach Men
Ivan JOVANOVIC
National Coach Women
Alexandros KATIKARIDIS
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Stephane LANNOY
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Maria Antonia TZELI
Referee Coordinator
Maria Antonia TZELI
Futsal Coordinator
Nikolaos AVLONITIS
