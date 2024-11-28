FIFA.com

Football Federation of Kosovo

Football Federation of Kosovo
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.ffk-kosova.com

Address

28 Nentori nr; 171 ,

10000 PRISHTINA

Kosovo

Contact

Phone: +381/38 600 220

Email:info@ffk-kosova.com

Fax: +381/38 548 560

Organisation

President

Agim ADEMI

Vice President

Bakir BURRI

Acting General Secretary

Markus WEIDNER

Treasurer

Indrit CANOLLI

Media And Communication Manager

Maki BAJRAMI

Technical Director

Markus WEIDNER

National Coach Men

Franco FODA

National Coach Women

Sami SERMAXHAJ

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Perparim HASANAJ

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Visar KASTRATI

Referee Coordinator

Visar KASTRATI

Futsal Coordinator

Zgjim SOJEVA

Kosovo Ranking
Full Men's ranking
Full Women's Ranking
Cookie Settings