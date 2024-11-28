Football Federation of Kosovo
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.ffk-kosova.com
Address
28 Nentori nr; 171 ,
10000 PRISHTINA
Kosovo
Contact
Phone: +381/38 600 220
Email:info@ffk-kosova.com
Fax: +381/38 548 560
Organisation
President
Agim ADEMI
Vice President
Bakir BURRI
Acting General Secretary
Markus WEIDNER
Treasurer
Indrit CANOLLI
Media And Communication Manager
Maki BAJRAMI
Technical Director
Markus WEIDNER
National Coach Men
Franco FODA
National Coach Women
Sami SERMAXHAJ
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Perparim HASANAJ
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Visar KASTRATI
Referee Coordinator
Visar KASTRATI
Futsal Coordinator
Zgjim SOJEVA
Updates from the Football Federation of Kosovo
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
Commercial
Tender processes for next two FIFA World Cups™ begin for numerous Balkan nations
30 Apr 2024