Bulgarian Football Union

Bulgarian Football Union
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.bfunion.bg

Address

18,

Vitoshko lale Str.,

Boyana,

1618 SOFIA

Bulgaria

Contact

Phone: +359-2/90 55 400

Email:bfu@bfunion.bg

Fax: +359-2/942 62 01

Organisation

President

Georgi IVANOV

Vice President

Atanas FURNADSHIEV

Emil KOSTADINOV

Michail KASSABOV

Rumyan VALKOV

General Secretary

Andrey PETROV

Treasurer

Eva PARVANOVA

Media And Communication Manager

Hristo ZAPRYANOV

Technical Director

Kiril KOTEV

National Coach Men

Ilian ILIEV

National Coach Women

Silviya RADOYSKA

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Stanislav TODOROV

Referee Coordinator

Stoyan ALEXIEV

Futsal Coordinator

Doychin BAHOV

