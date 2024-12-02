Bulgarian Football Union
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.bfunion.bg
Address
18,
Vitoshko lale Str.,
Boyana,
1618 SOFIA
Bulgaria
Contact
Phone: +359-2/90 55 400
Email:bfu@bfunion.bg
Fax: +359-2/942 62 01
Organisation
President
Georgi IVANOV
Vice President
Atanas FURNADSHIEV
Emil KOSTADINOV
Michail KASSABOV
Rumyan VALKOV
General Secretary
Andrey PETROV
Treasurer
Eva PARVANOVA
Media And Communication Manager
Hristo ZAPRYANOV
Technical Director
Kiril KOTEV
National Coach Men
Ilian ILIEV
National Coach Women
Silviya RADOYSKA
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Stanislav TODOROV
Referee Coordinator
Stoyan ALEXIEV
Futsal Coordinator
Doychin BAHOV
Updates from the Bulgarian Football Union
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
President
Bulgarian FA President and Gianni Infantino talk about ways of boosting football in the country
1 Aug 2024