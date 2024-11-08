FIFA.com

Royal Belgian Football Association

Address

rue de Bruxelles 480,

1480 TUBIZE

Belgium

Contact

Phone: +32-2/477 1211

Email:info@rbfa.be

Fax: +32-2/478 2391

Organisation

President

Pascale VAN DAMME

Vice President

Philippe GODIN

General Secretary

Peter WILLEMS

Treasurer

Marie COIPEL

Media And Communication Manager

Stefan VAN LOOCK

Technical Director

Frank VERCAUTEREN

Vincent MANNAERT

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Peter WILLEMS

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Jonathan LARDOT

Referee Coordinator

Tjorn DE WULF

Futsal Coordinator

Thibault DE GENDT

