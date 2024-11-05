Cyprus Football Association
Official Sitewww.cfa.com.cy
Address
10 Achaion Street,
2413 Engomi,
P.O. Box 25071,
1306 NICOSIA
Cyprus
Phone: +357-22/352 341
Email:info@cfa.com.cy
Fax: +357-22/590 544
Organisation
President
Georgios KOUMAS
Vice President
Fotis FOTIOU
Haris LOIZIDES
Nick NICOLAOU
General Secretary
Phivos VAKIS
Treasurer
Andreas MORIAS
Media And Communication Manager
Kyriakos GIORGALIS
Technical Director
Savvas CONSTANTINOU
National Coach Men
Apostolos MANTZIOS
National Coach Women
Renos DIMITRIADIS
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Domenico MESSINA
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Maria CONSTANTINOU
Referee Coordinator
Maria CONSTANTINOU
Futsal Coordinator
George FANTAROS
