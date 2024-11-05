FIFA.com

www.cfa.com.cy

Address

10 Achaion Street,

2413 Engomi,

P.O. Box 25071,

1306 NICOSIA

Cyprus

Contact

Phone: +357-22/352 341

Email:info@cfa.com.cy

Fax: +357-22/590 544

Organisation

President

Georgios KOUMAS

Vice President

Fotis FOTIOU

Haris LOIZIDES

Nick NICOLAOU

General Secretary

Phivos VAKIS

Treasurer

Andreas MORIAS

Media And Communication Manager

Kyriakos GIORGALIS

Technical Director

Savvas CONSTANTINOU

National Coach Men

Apostolos MANTZIOS

National Coach Women

Renos DIMITRIADIS

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Domenico MESSINA

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Maria CONSTANTINOU

Referee Coordinator

Maria CONSTANTINOU

Futsal Coordinator

George FANTAROS

