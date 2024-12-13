FIFA.com

Estonian Football Association

Estonian Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.jalgpall.ee

Address

Jalgpalli 21,

11312 TALLINN

Estonia

Contact

Phone: +372-627/ 9960

Email:efa@jalgpall.ee

Fax: +372-627/ 9969

Organisation

President

Aivar POHLAK

Vice President

Ainar LEPPAENEN

Gerd MUELLER

General Secretary

Anne REI

Treasurer

Gerd MUELLER

Media And Communication Manager

Eva NOMME

Technical Director

Janno KIVISILD

National Coach Men

Juergen HENN

National Coach Women

Aleksandra SEVOLDAJEVA

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Eduard ROZOV

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Hannes KAASIK

Referee Coordinator

Hannes KAASIK

Futsal Coordinator

Teet ALLAS

Estonia Ranking
Full Men's ranking
Full Women's Ranking
Cookie Settings