Estonian Football Association
Official Sitewww.jalgpall.ee
Address
Jalgpalli 21,
11312 TALLINN
Estonia
Contact
Phone: +372-627/ 9960
Email:efa@jalgpall.ee
Fax: +372-627/ 9969
Organisation
President
Aivar POHLAK
Vice President
Ainar LEPPAENEN
Gerd MUELLER
General Secretary
Anne REI
Treasurer
Gerd MUELLER
Media And Communication Manager
Eva NOMME
Technical Director
Janno KIVISILD
National Coach Men
Juergen HENN
National Coach Women
Aleksandra SEVOLDAJEVA
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Eduard ROZOV
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Hannes KAASIK
Referee Coordinator
Hannes KAASIK
Futsal Coordinator
Teet ALLAS
