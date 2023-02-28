FIFA.com

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.mfa.com.mt

Address

Millennium Stand,

Floor 2,

National Stadium,

ATD 4000 TA'QALI

Malta

Contact

Phone: +356-23/386 000

Email:info@mfa.com.mt

Fax: +356-23/386 900

Organisation

President

Bjorn VASSALLO

Vice President

Adrian CASHA

Ludovico MICALLEF

Matthew PARIS

General Secretary

Maria AZZOPARDI

Treasurer

Ivan MIZZI

Kurt LOPORTO

Media And Communication Manager

Kevin AZZOPARDI

Technical Director

Ivan WOODS

National Coach Men

Emilio DE LEO

National Coach Women

Manuela TESSE

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Alan SANT

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Alan SANT

Referee Coordinator

Alan SANT

Futsal Coordinator

Mark MARLOW

Malta Ranking
Full Men's ranking
Full Women's Ranking
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 27: FIFA President Gianni Infantino during a meeting with Malta Football Association President Bjorn Vassallo (R) at FIFA Paris Office on February 27, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
FIFA Organisation
FIFA President holds discussions with Maltese counterpart
28 Feb 2023
RABAT MALTA - JUNE 18: FIFA President Gianni Infantino takes part in a morning football Activity at Salinos Ground in Valletta, Malta iin the attendance of Clifton Grima, Minister of Education/Parl. Sec Sport & Youths and Justine Caruana, Education Minister on 18 June 2021, during his one-day visit to Malta. (Photo by Domenic Aquilina/FIFA)
Organisation
FIFA President cherishes past and looks Forward on visit to Malta
18 Jun 2021
VALLETTA, MALTA - JUNE 18: FIFA President Gianni Infantino (2nd L) talks to Malta Prime Minister Robert Abela (R) ahead of their meeting at the Auberge de Castle, Valletta, Malta on 18 June 2021, during his one-day visit to Malta. (Photo by Domenic Aquilina/FIFA)
VALLETTA, MALTA - JUNE 18: Clifton Grima (2nd L) , Parliamentary Secretary for Youth & Spor, Malta Prime Minster Robert Abela (L), FIFA President Gianni Infantino (2nd LC) and Malta FA President Bjorn Vassallo (C) during their meeting at the Auberge de Castle, Valletta, Malta on 18 June 2021, during his one-day visit to Malta. (Photo by Domenic Aquilina/FIFA)
VALLETTA, MALTA - JUNE 18: FIFA President Gianni Infantino (2nd L) with Malta Prime Minister Robert Abela (R) ahead of their meeting at the Auberge de Castle, Valletta, Malta on 18 June 2021, during his one-day visit to Malta. (Photo by Domenic Aquilina/FIFA)
VALLETTA, MALTA - JUNE 18: Clifton Grima (L) , Parliamentary Secretary for Youth & Spor, Malta Prime Minster Robert Abela (2nd L), FIFA President Gianni Infantino (2nd R) and Malta FA President Bjorn Vassallo (R) ahead of their meeting at the Auberge de Castle, Valletta, Malta on 18 June 2021, during his one-day visit to Malta. (Photo by Domenic Aquilina/FIFA)
+11
President
FIFA President Gianni Infantino visits Malta
18 Jun 2021
BREDA, NETHERLANDS - NOVEMBER 27: Rose Lavelle of USA celebrates with teammate Christen Press after scoring her team's first goal during the International Friendly match between Netherlands Women and USA Women at Rat Verlegh Stadion on November 27, 2020 in Breda, Netherlands. Sporting stadiums around Netherlands remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
World Ranking
Malta join the party, USA stay top
18 Dec 2020
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - DECEMBER 07: A general view of the World Cup Trophy at the UEFA preliminary draw for the FIFA World Cup 2022™ at the Hallenstadion on December 7, 2020 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by FIFA/foto-net).
Tournaments
Road to Qatar 2022 mapped out for Europe
7 Dec 2020
