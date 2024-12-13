FIFA.com

The Football Association of Albania

The Football Association of Albania
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fshf.org

Address

Str. Liman Kaba,

Nd5,

1019 TIRANA

Albania

Contact

Phone: +355-42/346 605

Email:fshf@fshf.al

Fax: +355-42/346 609

Organisation

President

Armand DUKA

Vice President

Arben DERVISHAJ

Edvin LIBOHOVA

Lutfi NURIU

General Secretary

Ilir SHULKU

Treasurer

Edvin LIBOHOVA

Media And Communication Manager

Tritan KOKONA

Technical Director

Fulvio PEA

National Coach Men

SYLVINHO

National Coach Women

Armir GRIMAJ

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Sokol JARECI

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Sokol JARECI

Referee Coordinator

Sokol JARECI

Futsal Coordinator

Dritan BABAMUSTA

Albania Ranking
Full Men's ranking
Full Women's Ranking
Cookie Settings