Official Sitewww.fshf.org
Str. Liman Kaba,
Nd5,
1019 TIRANA
Albania
Phone: +355-42/346 605
Email:fshf@fshf.al
Fax: +355-42/346 609
Organisation
President
Armand DUKA
Vice President
Arben DERVISHAJ
Edvin LIBOHOVA
Lutfi NURIU
General Secretary
Ilir SHULKU
Treasurer
Edvin LIBOHOVA
Media And Communication Manager
Tritan KOKONA
Technical Director
Fulvio PEA
National Coach Men
SYLVINHO
National Coach Women
Armir GRIMAJ
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Sokol JARECI
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Sokol JARECI
Referee Coordinator
Sokol JARECI
Futsal Coordinator
Dritan BABAMUSTA
