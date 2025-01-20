The Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.thefa.com
Address
Wembley Stadium,
P.O. Box 1966,
SW1P 9EQ LONDON
England
Contact
Phone: +44-844/980 8200
Email:communique@thefa.com
Fax: +44-844/980 8201
Organisation
President
Debbie HEWITT
Vice President
David GILL
General Secretary
Mark BULLINGHAM
Treasurer
Mark BURROWS
Media And Communication Manager
Joanna MANNING-COOPER
Technical Director
John McDERMOTT
Kay COSSINGTON
National Coach Men
Thomas TUCHEL
National Coach Women
Sarina WIEGMAN
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
David R. CRICK
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Peter ELSWORTH
Referee Coordinator
Muchwezi WILKINS
Futsal Coordinator
Michael SKUBALA
Updates from the The Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
Secretary General
FIFA officials pay tribute to Dennis Bergkamp at Football Writers’ Association Awards ceremony
20 Jan 2025
Organisation
The Best FIFA Men's Coach 2024 Carlo Ancelotti says football’s emotion has kept him going
17 Dec 2024
Organisation
“The greatest tournament of all” – European nations react to FIFA World Cup 26™ UEFA Preliminary Draw
13 Dec 2024