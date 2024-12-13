Georgian Football Federation
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.gff.ge
Address
76a Chavchavadze Avenue,
0179 TBILISI
Georgia
Phone: +995-322/912670
Email:gff@gff.ge
Fax: +995-322/915995
Organisation
President
Levan KOBIASHVILI
Vice President
Akaki ALADASHVILI
Alexander IASHVILI
Kakha CHUMBURIDZE
Nikoloz JGARKAVA
General Secretary
David MUJIRI
Treasurer
Nargiz CHKHIKVADZE
Media And Communication Manager
Otar GIORGADZE
Technical Director
Zaza ZAMTARADZE
National Coach Men
Willy SAGNOL
National Coach Women
Iris ANTMAN
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Cuneyt CAKIR
Referee Coordinator
Saba JORDANIA
Futsal Coordinator
Levan TSIKITISHVILI
“The greatest tournament of all” – European nations react to FIFA World Cup 26™ UEFA Preliminary Draw
13 Dec 2024