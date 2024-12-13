FIFA.com

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.gff.ge

Address

76a Chavchavadze Avenue,

0179 TBILISI

Georgia

Contact

Phone: +995-322/912670

Email:gff@gff.ge

Fax: +995-322/915995

Organisation

President

Levan KOBIASHVILI

Vice President

Akaki ALADASHVILI

Alexander IASHVILI

Kakha CHUMBURIDZE

Nikoloz JGARKAVA

General Secretary

David MUJIRI

Treasurer

Nargiz CHKHIKVADZE

Media And Communication Manager

Otar GIORGADZE

Technical Director

Zaza ZAMTARADZE

National Coach Men

Willy SAGNOL

National Coach Women

Iris ANTMAN

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Cuneyt CAKIR

Referee Coordinator

Saba JORDANIA

Futsal Coordinator

Levan TSIKITISHVILI

