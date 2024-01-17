Luxembourgish Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.flf.lu
Address
P.O. Box 5,
3901 MONDERCANGE
Luxembourg
Contact
Phone: +352/488 665 1
Email:flf@football.lu
Fax: +352/488 665 82
Organisation
President
Paul PHILIPP
Vice President
Charles SCHAACK
Jean-Jacques SCHONCKERT
Marco RICHARD
General Secretary
Joel WOLFF
Treasurer
Erny DECKER
Media And Communication Manager
Marc DIEDERICH
Technical Director
Manuel CARDONI
National Coach Men
Luc HOLTZ
National Coach Women
Daniel SANTOS
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Alex KRUEGER
Referee Coordinator
Kenan SKENDEROVIC
Futsal Coordinator
Charles SCHAACK
