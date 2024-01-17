FIFA.com

Luxembourgish Football Association

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.flf.lu

Address

P.O. Box 5,

3901 MONDERCANGE

Luxembourg

Phone: +352/488 665 1

Email:flf@football.lu

Fax: +352/488 665 82

Organisation

President

Paul PHILIPP

Vice President

Charles SCHAACK

Jean-Jacques SCHONCKERT

Marco RICHARD

General Secretary

Joel WOLFF

Treasurer

Erny DECKER

Media And Communication Manager

Marc DIEDERICH

Technical Director

Manuel CARDONI

National Coach Men

Luc HOLTZ

National Coach Women

Daniel SANTOS

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Alex KRUEGER

Referee Coordinator

Kenan SKENDEROVIC

Futsal Coordinator

Charles SCHAACK

