Latvian Football Federation
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.lff.lv
Address
Olympic Sports Center,
Grostonas Street 6b,
1013 RIGA
Latvia
Contact
Phone: +371/6729 2988
Email:info@lff.lv
Fax: +371/6731 5604
Organisation
President
Vadims LASENKO
Vice President
Sergejs KOVALOVS
General Secretary
Arturs GAIDELS
Media And Communication Manager
Renars KRIGERS
Technical Director
Andrejs GLUSCUKS
National Coach Men
Paolo NICOLATO
National Coach Women
Liene GERMAN
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Markus NOBS
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Vadims DIREKTORENKO
Referee Coordinator
Aleksandrs ANUFRIJEVS
Futsal Coordinator
Eduards BORISEVICS
Updates from the Latvian Football Federation
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
President
Gianni Infantino praises footballing progress in Latvia in meeting with Vadims Ļašenko
31 Jul 2024
+6
Latvia
Football For Schools launches in Latvia
3 May 2023