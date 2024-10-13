FIFA.com

Lithuanian Football Federation

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.lff.lt

Address

Stadiono g. 2,

02106 VILNIUS

Lithuania

Phone: +370/5263 8741

Email:info@lff.lt

Fax: +370/5263 8740

Organisation

President

Edgaras STANKEVICIUS

Vice President

Diana JONAITIENE

Gintautas MIRAUSKAS

Remigijus DAUGELA

General Secretary

Rita BAGDONIENE

Treasurer

Vitalija BATAKIENE

Media And Communication Manager

Agne RUDYTE

Technical Director

Deividas SEMBERAS

National Coach Men

Edgaras JANKAUSKAS

National Coach Women

Danielis WIMMER

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Sergejus SLYVA

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Sarunas TAMULYNAS

Referee Coordinator

Sarunas TAMULYNAS

Futsal Coordinator

Vytenis KAZLAUSKAS

